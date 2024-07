NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG revised final scorecard today. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can check their results and scorecards on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in. The results and scorecards can also be checked on neet.ntaonline.in.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK NEET UG FINAL REVISED SCORECARD