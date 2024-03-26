Search
LehActor Prakash Raj visits Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike in Ladakh
Leh

Actor Prakash Raj visits Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike in Ladakh

By: Northlines

Date:

, Mar 26: Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday visited climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike for nearly three weeks here to demand statehood for and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Raj, a vocal critic of the ruling BJP, extended his support to the Wangchuk-led protest and said when the governments do not keep their promises, the people have no option but to unite and raise their voice in accordance with their constitutional rights.

“It's my birthday today .. and I'm celebrating by showing solidarity with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us .. our country .. our and our future…let's stand by them,” he wrote on X.

Talking to reporters after meeting Wangchuk at the protest site, Raj said “we have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised (sixth schedule by BJP) and when we remind them (of their promise) they are seeing them as criminals”.

“They (politicians) are making big promises and generating false hopes at election times but later when they take our votes, they don't look back for next five years. They have nothing to do with us, we are fools to trust their words,” Raj said.

He said the only way is to unite and raise the voice to seek answers from the government and its promises because that is the right of the public.

“If they have promised it in the manifesto and took votes but later betrayed, where will we go? we have to fight (for our rights),” Raj said.

Previous article
Rahul accuses BJP of ‘Misleading’ people on its promise of 2 crore jobs every year
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Fulfil Promises Made To People Of Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk In Fresh Appeal To PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, Mar 26: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is...

“One Of The Happiest Moments For Me”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Celebrates Holi With Soldiers In Leh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh (Ladakh), Mar 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

Defence Minister celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel in Leh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, Mar 24: As troops sacrifice time with families...

BRO Commences Work To Reopen Leh-Manali National Highway In Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, March 21: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rahul accuses BJP of ‘Misleading’ people on its promise of 2...

BJP releases sixth list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections

FEMA Case: ED seizes Rs 2.54 crore in cash including wads...