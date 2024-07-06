back to top
    ACB registers case against JE, Jal Shakti Dept
    ACB registers case against JE, Jal Shakti Dept

    Tawi, Jul 5: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to have registered a case against Junior Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Division Poonch on corruption charges.

    J&K Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case against Dil Pazeer, Junior Engineer posted in Jal Shakti Department, Division Poonch under FIR number 04/2024 PS ACB Rajouri U/s 13(1)(b) r/w section 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

    “The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted by ACB into the allegations of accumulation of assets disproportionate to known source of income by above named accused person,” the statement reads.

    The verification conducted has revealed that the above named public servant has accumulated various moveable and immoveable assets in his name as well as in the name of his family members, the detail of which is (a) Three houses situated near Govt. PG College Kheora Rajouri having market value worth in crores, (b) Double storey house constructed on plot No. 10N Gujjar Colony Sunjwan Jammu, having market value worth in lacs, (c) Vehicle Scorpio S-11 bearing No. JK11F-5433 (Make 2022) with date of registration as 12th of April 2022.

    Besides, the public servant as well as his family members are also in possession of other properties, the statement added.

    “In this way, the above named public servant namely Dil Pazeer, Junior Engineer, posted in Jal Shakti Department Division Poonch S/o Late. Sh. Mohd. Sadeeq R/o Dodasan Bala has enriched himself illicitly by indulging in corrupt practices which prima facie attract commission of offence under section 13(1) (b) r/w 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) for possession of assets which are prima facie disproportionate to his known source of income,” it added.

    Anti-Corruption Bureau after registration of a formal case under relevant sections of law, also conducted simultaneous searches with the help of local police in presence of Magistrates/Independent Witnesses at the premises of above named accused person in District Jammu and District Rajouri. Detailed and in-depth scrutiny of the seized record will be carried out during further course of investigation, the statement said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on.

    DM Jammu bans sale of plastic, nylon kite flying thread
    EC calls Election Prep Meeting with J&K DEOs on July 10
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

