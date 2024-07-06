back to top
    DM Jammu bans sale of plastic, nylon kite flying thread
    DM Jammu bans sale of plastic, nylon kite flying thread

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, July 5: District Magistrate  Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) today ordered that no Plastic/nylon thread (Manja) or similar such synthetic material imported/indigenous shall be sold or used for kite flying under the area/jurisdiction of  Jammu District with immediate effect.

    Any person, who contravenes this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section-223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

