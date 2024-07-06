EC calls Election Prep Meeting with J&K DEOs on July 10

Jammu Tawi, July 5: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) on July 10. As per a notification issued in this context by the Joint CEO, J&K, the meeting, that will be held through video conferencing mode, will address key election preparations, including issues from district-level political parties, updates on Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers' deployment, and house-to-house verifications.

Discussions will also focus on improving the electoral roll and Electors Photo Identity Cards, and preparing an integrated draft roll. District Election Officers have been accordingly directed to submit the status reports by July 9, 2024.