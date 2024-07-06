back to top
    JammuEC calls Election Prep Meeting with J&K DEOs on July 10
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    EC calls Election Prep Meeting with J&K DEOs on July 10

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, July 5: The Election Commission of (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) on July 10. As per a notification issued in this context by the Joint CEO, J&K, the meeting, that will be held through video conferencing mode, will address key election preparations, including issues from district-level political parties, updates on Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers' deployment, and house-to-house verifications.

    Discussions will also focus on improving the electoral roll and Electors Photo Identity Cards, and preparing an integrated draft roll. District Election Officers have been accordingly directed to submit the status reports by July 9, 2024.

    Previous article
    ACB registers case against JE, Jal Shakti Dept
    Next article
    Cheating, corruption not possible without serious premeditation: HC
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

