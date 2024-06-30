back to top
Search
Latest NewsAAP MLA Backs Ladhowal Toll Plaza Protesters in Patiala District
Latest NewsLead NewsPunjab

AAP MLA Backs Ladhowal Toll Plaza Protesters in Patiala District

By: Northlines

Date:

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Patiala has voiced his support for the ongoing protests at the Ladhowal toll plaza situated along the Patiala-Rajpura highway. Minister Dr. Balbir Singh stated the situation could have been avoided through timely dialogue between authorities and demonstrators.

Farmers, laborers, and residents have been agitating for over a week against hiked toll rates. While asserting their grievances have gone unaddressed, the groups blocked operations at Ladhowal as well as the Shambhu border post for over four months. Dr. Balbir noted no attempts were made by Central Government representatives to engage protestors after initial talks broke down in mid-February.

The minister alleged indifference towards resolving peoples' issues. He said the new administration in Delhi has still not sat down with agitating farmers to find an amicable solution. Toll collection has reportedly caused a daily loss of over INR 1.5 crore to the National Highways Authority of due to blockades.

Dr. Balbir opined rationalizing toll fees could defuse tensions. He recalled removing such levies formed part of hissuccessful election campaign for the recent polls. Officials maintain the continuing demonstrations have severely impacted toll operations and revenue generation.

Protest leaders have given NHAI one last chance to hold a discussion and suitably revise charges, or face complete disruption of at the toll plaza location indefinitely. The future course of the agitation now depends on any response from transportation authorities to find a settlement.

Previous article
Punjab CM announces new Malwa canal project to boost irrigation, agriculture in region
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana talks about facing failures post debut and how it shaped him
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himachal Pradesh issues heavy rainfall alert, IMD predicts very heavy rains over 3 days

Northlines Northlines -
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange...

Deepender Hooda launches Congress poll campaign in Haryana’s Rohtak with vibrant roadshow

Northlines Northlines -
The build-up to next year's Haryana Assembly elections has...

BJP to contest Haryana Assembly polls solo, names CM Saini as head of poll campaign

Northlines Northlines -
In a move aimed at strengthening their footing ahead...

Punjab CM announces new Malwa canal project to boost irrigation, agriculture in region

Northlines Northlines -
In an effort to boost agriculture and enhance irrigation...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Essential Water Safety Rules for Beaches, Pools and Lakes This Summer

How Precision Radiation Treatment Is Advancing Lung Cancer Research

Israeli Forces Advance Deeper into Gaza as Tensions Escalate with Palestinian...