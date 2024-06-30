back to top
Punjab CM announces new Malwa canal project to boost irrigation, agriculture in region

By: Northlines

In an effort to boost and enhance irrigation in the Malwa region of , Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced plans to construct a new canal project. Speaking at an event in Sangrur district to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the CM stated that the Punjab government will develop the Malwa canal to provide waters for fields in the surrounding areas.

It is understood that the proposed canal scheme will draw waters from the Bhakra dam and carry it through a channel that would irrigate lands in Gidderbaha and Lambi block areas, benefiting thousands of farmers. Mr. Mann noted that this would be the first major canal project initiated in the state since independence, signalling the priority being placed on upgrading rural infrastructure and promoting sustainable farming practices.

With appropriate water resources, the fertile agricultural lands in Malwa have the potential to significantly boost crop yields and incomes of local cultivators. The project aims to capitalize on this opportunity by augmenting water availability throughout the dry seasons. Analysts believe it could help diversify cropping patterns as well.

The CM further updated that recruitment notifications had been issued to fill 10,000 vacant positions in the police force. He added that ration for beneficiaries under the public distribution system would now be available in bulk for four months upfront rather than three monthly allotments. This is likely meant to reduce queues and difficulties faced by card holders.

Mr. Mann criticized previous governments for their lack of vision and planning for the holistic growth of the state. He expressed confidence that the new canal project will be completed on schedule through proactive implementation. Its completion is keenly awaited by Malwa's farming community seeking sustainable solutions to tackle water scarcity challenges.

