Ayushmann Khurrana talks about facing failures post debut and how it shaped him

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of his career with Dream Girl 2, has opened up about facing consecutive disappointments at the box office after his debut movie Vicky Donor turned out to be a massive success. In a recent interview, the versatile actor got candid about facing failure and how it helped shape him as an artist.

Ayushmann, known for delivering compelling performances in content-driven films, stated that experiencing failures early on in one's career helps develop the ability to deal with disappointments later in life. “Going through failures teaches you important lessons that success often fails to provide. If you haven't faced failure while establishing yourself, it can be tough to cope with them at a mature stage”, he remarked.

The National Award winner further shared that after the grand success of his debut film Vicky Donor, he was unable to find impactful roles for some time which resulted in three consecutive box office duds. However, his role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha proved to be a turning point which started his streak of eight back-to-back superhits. Ayushmann credited this turnaround to collaborative efforts between the writers, directors and other talents involved in the films.

In a thoughtful message, the Article 15 actor emphasized that failures are an inevitable part of one's journey and should be viewed as learning opportunities rather than setbacks. With his vulnerability and honesty, Ayushmann Khurrana sends out an inspiring message about resilience and growing from failures.