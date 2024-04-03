A tribute to Vikrant Massey’s most versatile acting showcase to watch online

Vikrant Massey has time and again proven himself to be one of the most dedicated thespians of his generation. After winning over audiences and critics with his soulful performance in the biographical drama 12th Fail, he is all set to enthral fans with his upcoming romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Even when playing supporting roles, Massey has stood out with his ability to transform completely into each character. As the multi-talented actor celebrates his 37th birthday, let's revisit some of his incredible shape-shifting performances across genres available on popular streaming platforms:

12th Fail (Disney+ Hotstar): Massey delivered his career-best work as the determined IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, bringing the real-life hero's perseverance and courage alive on screen. Gaslight (Prime Video): As the mysterious estate manager Kapil, Massey is a true chameleon who keeps you guessing in this edge-of-the-seat mystery thriller. Haseen Dillruba (Netflix): The actor showcased his volatile and intense side as the obsessed Rishu, whose love transforms into twisted hatred for his wife Rani in this bold love story. Ginny Weds Sunny (YouTube): Massey played the ultimate charmer wooing Yami Gautam in this lighthearted rom-com, a perfect mood-booster. Chhapaak (Disney+ Hotstar): Despite being an ensemble cast, Massey's effortless chemistry with Deepika Padukone was a highlight in this impactful social drama. 14 Phere (ZEE5): The actor brought smiles with his portrayal of a Bihari man marrying a Jaipuri woman not once but twice in this entertaining social comedy. Dil Dhadakne Do (Z5): Even among stalwarts, Massey managed to leave an impression as Rana Khanna in his debut film, showcasing his versatility from the start.

On his birthday, let's celebrate Vikrant Massey – the chameleon who effortlessly transforms into each versatile role. His incredible journey is an inspiration for every aspiring talent.