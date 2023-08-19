9 soldiers lost lives in Leh accident, Defence Minister expresses grief 

Leh, Aug 19: At least nine soldiers were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory, defence officials said on Saturday.

Defence officials told that nine Army soldiers were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge nearly 7 km away from Kyari town. They said the deceased include eight soldiers and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), adding that the soldiers were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh.

The injured soldier was taken to a military hospital for treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Rajnath tweeted.