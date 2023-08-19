Rahul Gandhi on a bike ride to Leh, schedules a rally with Omar at Kargil

Srinagar, Aug 19: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi Saturday left on a bike ride for world famous Pangong Lake in Leh district and is likely to celebrate his father's birthday there.

Rahul reached Leh Thursday and was welcomed by the party workers. This is his first visit to the region after the Union Territory status to Ladakh region.

Rahul Gandhi through his official social media platforms informed that he along with a few other bikers are heading towards Pangong Lake.

“On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he informed.

Party sources said that there are a total of six bikers including Rahul Gandhi who left for Pangong Lake early this morning from Leh.

They said that on arrival on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi took part in an exhibition football match. “On Friday, Rahul Gandhi took part in the youth interaction programs. He interacted with the youth and also attended the dinner of veterans of Ladakh scouts in the evening.”

A senior party leader wishing anonymity said that Rahul Gandhi will celebrate his father's Birthday tomorrow. “He will leave from Pangong Lake to Nubra Valley. He will have a night's stay in Nubra. On 21st August he will leave back for Leh.”

Until, the 24th afternoon, party sources said Rahul Gandhi will be in the Leh district mainly. “He will leave for Kargil on 24th August in the late afternoon.”

With preparations underway for the 5th General Autonomous Hill Development Council elections in Kargil, Rahul Gandhi, and Omar Abdullah are likely to address a mega gathering in the district on August 25, party sources said.

Election authorities in the region have already released the election schedule for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil which will witness a direct contest between the National Conference-Congress alliance and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Both National Conference and Indian National Congress (INC), have announced their pre and post-poll alliance.

A party source said that as of now candidates on 15 seats have been announced by both INC and NC together. “We have announced candidates as per constituencies, while at some places both NC and INC are contesting friendly. We have decided 50-50 on the post-poll alliance agenda,” the party source said.

Meanwhile, INC Spokesperson, Nasir Munshi told that the presence of Rahul Gandhi is going to boost the support for the alliance in the district.

He said that they have together worked with NC on seat to seat basis. Everything once decided in the alliance together has been revealed.