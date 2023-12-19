9 Rohingyas, One Bangladeshi National Booked For Illegally Staying In J&K’s Doda

JAMMU, Dec 19: In a special drive to check on the activities of foreign nationals, police have registered three FIRs against nine Rohingyas, one Bangladeshi national for illegally procuring Indian identity documents like, domicile certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards and PAN cards etc and illegally staying in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

While giving details, police said that after conducting a detailed discrete enquiry regarding illegally stay of foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi) at various locations of this district, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused persons, Raheela Begum, Shakeela Begum, Jahan Ara, Meem Bano and Muskan Banoo — all residents of Myanmar.

Similarly, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at police staion of Gandoh against Rohingyas and their facilitators — Zavaira Begum, Shabnam Begum, Noor Bhar and Zeenat Begum — all residents of Myanmar.

“A detailed inquiry has been conducted and it emerged that these Rohingyas managed to enter Doda district and illegally procured Indian identity documents for disclosing their identity as permanent resident of Doda district,” the police said.

A case has also been registered against one Bangladeshi national Nusrat Jahan, a resident of Dhaka and her facilitators for illegally overstaying/violating visa norms and procuring Indian identity documents.

“During course of ongoing investigation, police conducted house searches and recovered incriminating materials which are seized as evidences,” the police said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that investigation of all these cases has been set into motion to ascertain the facilitators and government employees involved in providing Indian identity documents and other allied assistance to these foreigners so that such helping hands could be brought to book.”