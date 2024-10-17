back to top
    4 IAS officers posted in J&K, 4 shifted out
    Jammu Kashmir

    4 IAS officers posted in J&K, 4 shifted out

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 17: A day after the J&K government formation, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of on Thursday posted four New IAS officers of cadre to the union territory.

    According to an order issued by the MHA, Bipul Pathak, (AGMUT: 1992), currently serving in & , has been transferred to Delhi.

    M Raju, (AGMUT: 2005), serving in Puducherry, has been posted to Jammu & Kashmir.

    Saugat Biswas, (AGMUT: 2006), posted in Arunachal Pradesh, will now be stationed in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Dr. Rashmi Singh, (AGMUT: 2007), currently serving in Jammu & Kashmir, has been transferred to Delhi.

    Yasha Mudgal, (AGMUT:2007) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Puducherry.

    Ram Niwas Sharma, (AGMUT:2010) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir.

    Y V V J Rajasekhar, (AGMUT:2012) has been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh

    Nidhi Malik, (AGMUT:2013) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir.

    The transfers and posting of several IAS officers of AGMUT were issued with the approval of Competent Authority. The transfers have been ordered with immediate effect.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

