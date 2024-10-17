4 IAS officers posted in J&K, 4 shifted out

Srinagar, Oct 17: A day after the J&K government formation, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on Thursday posted four New IAS officers of AGMUT cadre to the union territory.

According to an order issued by the MHA, Bipul Pathak, (AGMUT: 1992), currently serving in Jammu & Kashmir, has been transferred to Delhi.

M Raju, (AGMUT: 2005), serving in Puducherry, has been posted to Jammu & Kashmir.

Saugat Biswas, (AGMUT: 2006), posted in Arunachal Pradesh, will now be stationed in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Rashmi Singh, (AGMUT: 2007), currently serving in Jammu & Kashmir, has been transferred to Delhi.

Yasha Mudgal, (AGMUT:2007) has been transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Puducherry.

Ram Niwas Sharma, (AGMUT:2010) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir.

Y V V J Rajasekhar, (AGMUT:2012) has been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh

Nidhi Malik, (AGMUT:2013) has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir.

The transfers and posting of several IAS officers of AGMUT were issued with the approval of Competent Authority. The transfers have been ordered with immediate effect.