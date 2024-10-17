back to top
    Budget released for Home Deptt for 2024-25

    Tawi, Oct 17: The Jammu & Government has approved the release of funds under Demand-51 (Police) from the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    The funds, amounting to 50% of the remaining , will be allocated to key departments like Police, Prisons, Fire & Emergency Services, and the Forensic Science Laboratory.

    These funds will cover essential operational costs such as training, office expenses, and equipment. Heads of Departments must report back on how the funds are used, ensuring transparency and accountability in spending.

