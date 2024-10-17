Hope Centre will restore statehood to J&K soon: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 17: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday hoped that the central government will restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir very soon.

“Talk of statehood has already been round the corner and the Supreme Court has also said that they will take up the application moved today for listing it for hearing very soon”, Farooq told media persons in Srinagar.

An application has been moved for listing in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in a time-bound manner within two months.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud seeking listing of the application. “There is an MA in the Article 370 matter, the implementation for conferring statehood…it has to be time-bound,” Sankaranarayanan said.

The CJI agreed to consider the request.

“I am hopeful that the Government of India will restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir very soon”, Farooq said.

Asked about the restoration of Article 370, the NC President said “it will take time for us to move to court again to put up our case”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that “there is a huge unemployment and poverty in Jammu and Kashmir that has to be addressed on priority basis”.

“What we have mentioned in our manifesto will be implemented and Jammu and Kashmir will move forward towards peace and prosperity”, he said.

When asked that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the police not to create a green corridor for him when he is travelling by road , Farooq said “running of sirens will not be allowed now..we are all the same people and traffic should not be hindered”.

The NC President also said that those who are moving on two wheelers without helmets would be checked now.