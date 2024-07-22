back to top
Search
    Himachal3 newly elected MLAs take oath of office in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan...
    HimachalLatest News

    3 newly elected MLAs take oath of office in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a recent development in Pradesh , three members of the legislative assembly were administered the oath of office on Monday. The induction of Kamlesh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Bawa and Ashish Sharma as elected representatives brings the total strength of the House to 68 members.

    Kamlesh Thakur and Hardeep Singh Bawa won the by-elections as Congress candidates from Dehra and Nalagarh constituencies respectively. Ashish Sharma retained the Hamirpur seat fighting on a BJP ticket. With their inclusion, the Congress tally in the assembly has risen to 40 while the BJP has 28 members.

    The oath ceremony was conducted by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inside the House chambers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were present on the occasion among other members. The by-polls for the three seats were necessitated after three independent MLAs resigned from their posts earlier this year.

    Addressing the media after the event, CM Sukhu expressed concern over alleged attempts by the Opposition to destabilize his newly elected government. However, Leader of Opposition Thakur countered the charge by claiming poll code violations during the by-election process. Both sides hope to move beyond political sparring and prioritize developmental goals for the people of the state.

    With all 68 seats now filled, the House stands complete for legislative proceedings. History was also made with CM Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur now elected representatives from the same Assembly. The new legislators take charge at a critical time as the state gears up for the next phase of governance and growth.

    Previous article
    Former soldier allegedly kills 5 relatives over land dispute in Haryana’s Naraingarh
    Next article
    Himachal government proposes separate police district for Dehra town
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Transfers and Postings : Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of Four Superintending Engineers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of Four Superintending...

    Himachal government proposes separate police district for Dehra town

    Northlines Northlines -
    In an effort to improve law and order in...

    Former soldier allegedly kills 5 relatives over land dispute in Haryana’s Naraingarh

    Northlines Northlines -
    A troubling incident occurred in the Haryana town of...

    Basmati Rice Exports Surge Gives Punjab and Haryana Farmers Hope for Bumper Prices

    Northlines Northlines -
    Punjab and Haryana farmers are optimistic heading into the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transfers and Postings : Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of Four Superintending...

    Himachal government proposes separate police district for Dehra town

    Former soldier allegedly kills 5 relatives over land dispute in Haryana’s...