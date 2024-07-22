Himachal government proposes separate police district for Dehra town

In an effort to improve law and order in the area, the Himachal Pradesh government has put forth a proposal to create a new police district centered around Dehra town in Kangra district. As per sources familiar with the matter, the proposal submitted to the state police headquarters seeks to carve the new Dehra police district from three existing Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the region – Dehra, Jwalamukhi and Jaswan Pragpur.

If approved, this would divide the vast Kangra district into three police jurisdictions. Currently, Kangra and the newly formed Nurpur district cater to law and order in the district. However, with its large geography and population, the workload has been extensive. District officials believe a third police unit with responsibility for Dehra and surrounding regions will aid efficient policing and investigation of crimes.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has also previously announced plans to establish an SP office as well as PWD office in Dehra town. There is speculation he may use the Independence Day event in Dehra to formally announce the creation of the new district. While this move can boost administration and security in the area, some critics point out the financial implications during ongoing fiscal challenges for the state.

Initially, the decision was deferred due to the model code of conduct during recent bypolls in the area. With elections over, the proposal has now been forwarded to the authorities for necessary approvals. Once notified, Dehra will become the 15th police district in Himachal Pradesh catering to a population spread across the three constituencies mentioned earlier. Only time will tell if this administrative change translates to meaningful improvements for residents over the coming years.