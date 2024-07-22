Former soldier allegedly kills 5 relatives over land dispute in Haryana’s Naraingarh

A troubling incident occurred in the Haryana town of Naraingarh recently, where a dispute over agricultural property turned deadly. According to reports, a former army man allegedly killed five members of his own family in a brutal attack.

Those who lost their lives included the suspect's mother, brother, sister-in-law and two young children – a five-year-old daughter and infant son. The incidents took place late at night in the village of Rataur. It is believed the perpetrator used a sharp object to end the lives of his victims by slitting their throats.

In addition to the five lives cut short, two other individuals were injured in the assault – the accused man's elderly father who survived, and another daughter of the deceased brother who is currently hospitalized with critical wounds.

After the heinous crimes were committed, it is said the former soldier attempted to secretly cremate the bodies under cover of darkness. However, authorities were alerted and arrived at the scene to recover the partially burned remains.

The suspected killer fled the area but was later apprehended by police. The bereaved father told investigators the tragedy stemmed from long-running disputes over ownership of approximately two hectares of farmland between the two sides of the family.

The deceased have been identified as the 35-year-old brother, his 32-year-old wife, and his 65-year-old mother alongside the two young children. Senior police officials are now investigating the case and seeking justice for the lives lost in this property-related tragedy.