3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

Bemetara, Apr 29: Five women and three children were killed and 23 people injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Kathia village.The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function at Tiraiyya village, the official said.

The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said.

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

The injured were admitted to hospitals. Later, four critically injured were shifted to All Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, he said.

