3 arrested in Miran Sahib firing incident, case solved

Jammu Tawi, Apr 28: Police on Sunday said that it has solved the case of Mira Sahib firing incident by arresting three persons involved in the incident in Jammu.

In a handout issued here today, the police said that on 27th April in the evening hours local miscreants (criminals) had fired upon Khajuria Food Mall, Miran Sahib and had also asked for ransom amount. After this incident, miscreants repeated the episode in Chohalla, RS Pura.

The Police Spokesman further stated that in this regard, the cognizance was taken by the police and a Case FIR No. 44/307 336 34 IPC, & 3/25, 3/27 Arms Act was registered in PS Miran Sahib & a case FIR No 74/2024 U/S 452/307/34, IPC & 3/25, 3/27 Arms Act was registered in PS RS Pura & investigation started instantly begin.

Thereafter police teams were formed which raided at various places in the jurisdiction of Police Station Miran Sahib and RS Pura based upon the developed human intelligence and technical surveillance, which was kept on these miscreants, he said.

“CCTV footages from the place of occurrence and adjacent areas were also collected and analysed and the police teams succeeded in identifying & finally apprehending the 03 main accused who had fired on the Khajuria Food Mall and in Chohalla, RS Pura and Desi Katta along with live with cartridge were recovered,” he said.

During preliminary questioning accused confessed regarding their involvement in the firing incident, demanding ransom and committing the crime, he said.

The details of the accused persons are as follows @Guga, @Krrish both residents of RS Pura area and Kulbir Bhagat @Rinku S/o Bhushan Lal R/o Langotiyan, RS Pura, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that following 04 FIR's are already registered against the first accused @Guga FIR no 72/2023 U/s 458/207/323/147/148 IPC 4/25 Arms Act PS RS Pura, FIR no. 64/2023 U/s 458/323/504/506/34 IPC 4/25 Arms Act PS RS Pura, FIR no. 06/2023 U/s 307 /341/324/506 IPC 4/25 Arms Act PS RS Pura, FIR NO 98/2023 U/s, 307,341,323,34,201 IPC 4/25 Arms act PS Arnia, he said.

The 3rd accused namely Kulbir Bhagat @Rinku is also involved in a rape case filed at Police Station Bishna, he said.

The police was also successful in making recovery of the motorcycle & Scooty used in the commission of offence, he said.

The police is also investigating the role of people who have provided logistic support to these criminals. Moreover police is also investigating the role of notorious criminal namely Arun Choudhary @Abu Jatt, who is currently lodged at District Jail Kathua and role of his associates & also those people who are in touch with him. Besides police is also investigating the authenticity of few Social media updates including Instagram posts, reads the statement.