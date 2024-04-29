No imminent flood threat in valley: I&FC Deptt

Says level at all water bodies in Kashmir below warning level

Srinagar, Apr 28: The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department on Sunday said there is currently no immediate threat of flooding in the valley, despite heavy rainfall predictions for isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly on April 28 and 29.

A senior official from the I&FC Department in Kashmir informed the KNO news agency that they are actively monitoring the situation, stating that, as of now, there was no immediate danger of flooding in the valley and there was no need to panic.

“As of now, there is no flood threat in the valley, we are continuously monitoring the situation and on an hourly basis water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is being gauged”, the official said.

According to the latest update by the I&FC officials, at 6:00 pm on Sunday, the gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh indicated a water level of 10.87 ft, just below the warning threshold. Similarly, Sangam recorded 6.56 ft, Pampore over 15 M, and Asham 7.49 ft.

Despite the relatively stable water levels, officials however have urged caution among people advising against unnecessary venturing near the water bodies.

They also said that if the need arises, they can divert the water volume of Jhelum into the flood channel as an alternative for Jhelum for excess water volume.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to review the flood management and mitigation measures being evolved for Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary called for devising an effective strategy to deal with the flood-like situation in Kashmir.