3.9 Magnitude earthquake hits J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 2: An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The National Centre of Seismology said the tremor was felt at 11.33 am.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at 32.76 degrees north and 74.57 degrees east, it said.

A police official said there has so far been no reports of any damage from anywhere.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 and Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Jammu and Kashmir,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.