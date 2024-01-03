Dheeraj re-designated as Financial Commissioner

Jammu Tawi, Jan 2: J&K Government Tuesday ordered the re-designation of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dheeraj Gupta as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary).

According to a government order, Consequent upon promotion of Mr. Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:1993) to the Apex Scale (Level-17 in the Pay Matrix), vide Order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under endorsement No. 14016/24/2022. UTS-I dated 20.12.2023, and subsequent assumption of charge on 21.12.2023, the officer is hereby designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment.