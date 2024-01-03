Dheeraj re-designated as Financial Commissioner

By Northlines -

Tawi, Jan 2: J&K Government Tuesday ordered the re-designation of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dheeraj Gupta as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary).

According to a government order, Consequent upon promotion of Mr. Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:1993) to the Apex Scale (Level-17 in the Pay Matrix), vide Order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of , under endorsement No. 14016/24/2022. UTS-I dated 20.12.2023, and subsequent assumption of charge on 21.12.2023, the officer is hereby designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology & .

SHARE
Previous articleMobile phone without SIM recovered from Jammu Central Jail
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR