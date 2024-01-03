Don’t create panic, enough stock of petrol, kerosene, LPG in Valley: Div Com

Srinagar, Jan 2: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri Tuesday urged people not to create panic by rushing to petrol pumps with vehicles and bottles stating that there was enough stock of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG in the Valley for almost a month.

Divisional Commissioner said that people thronging the petrol pumps with vehicles and bottles for petrol will lead to panic as there was no dearth of petrol, kerosene and LPG. “We have enough stock of essentials in Kashmir including petrol, diesel and LPG for almost a month,” Bhiduri said.

He said that people shouldn't panic and instead stay calm. “Transporter's strike is not going to affect Kashmir. Parleys are on with the Transporters. Kashmir's divisional administration is committed to ensure the people shouldn't face any shortage of essentials including petrol and LPG during winter,” the Divisional Commissioner said.