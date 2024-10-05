back to top
    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 5: A counter infiltration operation is underway in  and 's Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday.
    The operation was launched at Gugaldar Kupwara on Friday following intelligence about an infiltration attempt.
    In a post on X, the Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said that the operation is in progress.
    “On October 4, 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to an exchange of firings with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress,” the Army said.
    The infiltration bid was foiled only a day after the Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said that there were not many infiltration attempts in Kashmir this summer, and it was obvious that infiltration had occurred at places other than the Line of Control.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

