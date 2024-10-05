2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

Srinagar, Oct 5: A counter infiltration operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday.

The operation was launched at Gugaldar Kupwara on Friday following intelligence about an infiltration attempt.

In a post on X, the Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said that the operation is in progress.

“On October 4, 2024, based on intelligence about an infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to an exchange of firings with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress,” the Army said.

The infiltration bid was foiled only a day after the Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said that there were not many infiltration attempts in Kashmir this summer, and it was obvious that infiltration had occurred at places other than the Line of Control.