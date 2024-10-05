back to top
Search
    JammuBJP summons key leaders to Delhi to discuss govt formation in J&K
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    BJP summons key leaders to Delhi to discuss govt formation in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 04: Ahead of the vote counting on October 08, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled an important meeting in the capital to strategize for the formation of the next government in Jammu & .

    Sources informed that the BJP high command has summoned 13 of its senior leaders from the J&K unit for a crucial meeting in Delhi tomorrow, to be chaired by party president and Union Minister J P Nadda.

    Attendees will include BJP's election in-charge and Union Minister G. Krishna Reddy, Ram Madhav, J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, Seh Prabhari Ashish Sood, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Working President Sat Sharma and four General Secretaries of the J&K BJP: Ashok Koul (General Secretary Organisation), Dr Devender Manyal, Sunil Sharma and Vibodh Gupta. Two former Deputy Chief Ministers, Kavinder Gupta and Dr Nirmal Singh, as well as Darakhshan Andrabi and Devender Rana, have also been asked to attend.

    The meeting will gather feedback on the Assembly elections and develop strategies for forming a government in J&K following the election results, sources said, adding that discussions will also focus on potential alliances with independent candidates who may be likely winners in certain constituencies.

    Sources added that Ram Madhav has been assigned to a ‘Kashmir Mission', where he is in contact with various parties to explore options for the BJP to establish the next government in J&K. Madhav previously played a key role in the formation of the BJP-PDP government in the region and helping to develop the ‘agenda of alliance'(KNO)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India undergoing transformational changes to sustain high growth: PM
    Next article
    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | NIA conducts early morning raid in Sangri Colony, Baramulla

    Northlines Northlines -
    Baramulla, Oct 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted...

    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 5: A counter infiltration operation is underway...

    Jammu observes hot discussions over possible combinations for new Govt Public excitement grows as discussions about election outcomes flourish in cafés, markets, universities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Yogesh Jammu Tawi, Oct 04 (KNO): As the administration finalises arrangements...

    Congress opposes ‘move’ to nominate 5 MLAs before Govt formation in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 4: The Congress on Friday strongly opposed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar...

    J&K | NIA conducts early morning raid in Sangri Colony, Baramulla

    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and...