back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K | NIA conducts early morning raid in Sangri Colony, Baramulla
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K | NIA conducts early morning raid in Sangri Colony, Baramulla

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Baramulla, Oct 5: The Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an early morning raid today at a house located in Sangri Colony, Baramulla in North .
    A sleuth of NIA officers arrived in the area and launched the operation, which was still ongoing when this report was filed.
    The reasons behind the raid are yet to be confirmed, and an official statement from the authorities is awaited.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army
    Next article
    Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar early voters
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar early voters

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chandigarh, Oct 5: Polling for 90 Assembly seats in...

    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 5: A counter infiltration operation is underway...

    BJP summons key leaders to Delhi to discuss govt formation in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 04: Ahead of the vote counting on...

    Jammu observes hot discussions over possible combinations for new Govt Public excitement grows as discussions about election outcomes flourish in cafés, markets, universities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Yogesh Jammu Tawi, Oct 04 (KNO): As the administration finalises arrangements...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana; Nayab Saini, Khattar...

    2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu and...

    BJP summons key leaders to Delhi to discuss govt formation in...