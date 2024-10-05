J&K | NIA conducts early morning raid in Sangri Colony, Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an early morning raid today at a house located in Sangri Colony, Baramulla in North Kashmir.
A sleuth of NIA officers arrived in the area and launched the operation, which was still ongoing when this report was filed.
The reasons behind the raid are yet to be confirmed, and an official statement from the authorities is awaited.
