2 terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter

Jammu, Nov 23 : Two terrorists involved in the Rajouri encounter going on since Wednesday were killed when firing resumed on Thursday morning.



Four Army personnel have already been killed in the encounter.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a Pakistani national who was sent to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch.



As per Army intelligence sources, Quari was highly trained in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making and also in hiding in natural caves found in abundance in the region of Pir Panjal, including Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“The individual is a Pak national and hardcore terrorist. He has been trained on the Pakistan and Afghan fronts. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” said sources in the Army.



They said the terrorist was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past one year. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the Dhangri and Kandi attacks in Rajouri this year.

Sources said he was sent to revive terrorism in the region. “He was an expert in IEDs operating, hiding in caves and a trained sniper,” sources said.