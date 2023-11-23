Australian team’s ‘lukewarm reception’ after 6th World Cup title leaves Indian cricket fans perplexed

New Delhi, Nov 23 : s,The recently concluded ICC Men's World Cup ended in heartbreak for more than a billion Indians. But for the Australians, lifting the coveted trophy for the sixth time would have put them on cloud nine.



However, a recent video seems to suggest otherwise. While one would expect the Aussie players to return to their country with much fanfare and grand reception, that is not the case.

A video of skipper Pat Cummings reaching the Sydney airport after the tournament shows him carrying his luggage in a trolley as a few journalists click pictures, with no fans cheering.

The lukewarm response received by the team upon return has left the social media users perplexed

Several users reposted the video with interesting captions while reacting to it.



A user said, ‘This is Pat Cummins' welcome at the airport. Looks like cricket World cup wasn't telecasted in Australia.”

Another user wrote, “WC winner captain. Isse jyada bheed to urfi aur rakhi ko dekhne ke liye lag jati hai India mein.”



Another caption read, “Pat Cummins returning to Australia with World Cup. Isse zyada log humare yahan office ki tapri pe mil jaate hain kisi bhi time jao.”



There was another section of netizens who felt there was nothing wrong with no excited fans at the airport and that Australia treats cricket just like any other sport.



A user wrote, ‘Winning the WC for Australia is just another thing, doesn't matter much, they won 5 out of last 7 WCs.”