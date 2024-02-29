19 lakh children in J&K to get polio vaccine

Jammu, Feb 29: Approximately 19 lakh children under the age of five are set to receive immunisation across Jammu and Kashmir on March 3, 2024 – the National Immunisation Day.



Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, in a video message, said the nationwide campaign is aimed at eradicating polio.

He said around 45,000 healthcare workers, with some from hard geographical terrains, will ensure that no children below the age of five are left out.

Outlining the vaccination strategy, Dr Abid said March 03 will be designated as a booth day, where children will be brought to pulse polio booths. On March 04 and 05, healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door visits to reach every eligible child.



“The scourge of polio must be eliminated not only from India but also from the rest of the world, and India serves as a guiding beacon in this endeavour,” he said. He sought active cooperation in maintaining a post-eradication status.

Underlining the commitment of the Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Abid urged collective action to ensure the success of the immunisation campaign. He called upon everyone to prioritise the health and well-being of the youngest members of society.

Through collaborative efforts, a significant impact can be made on the nation's health landscape,” he said, adding, “Let us unite in our endeavours and work together to make National Immunisation Day a resounding success.”