Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh bats for disgruntled MLAs, warns it will impact party fortunes in Lok Sabha polls

Shimla, Feb 29: State Congress president Pratibha Singh on Thursday justified the grouse of the six rebel Congress legislators and admitted that it will have an adverse impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.



She justified the disillusionment of the six MLAs who were disqualified saying nobody tried to address their grievances. “It has been more than a year since they have been airing their grouse. Had a solution been worked out, this situation could have been averted,” she said.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on the decision of the Speaker to disqualify the six MLAs. “I have not taken back my resignation and am waiting for the observers to address the issues raised by me,” he said.



“We have apprised the central observers of our grouse and the current political situation and told them to see what has to be done. We are waiting for their response,” Pratibha said.

Vikramaditya had on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the Sukhu Cabinet while pointing out the humiliation heaped on him and the attempts to undermine his authority. Later, in the evening, after meeting the observers, he said he would not press for his resignation, but had not taken it back.