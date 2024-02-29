Over 1.2 million patients treated at SKIMS Soura last year

Srinagar, Feb 29: Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, the valley's premier tertiary care health institute, has treated an impressive number of patients over the past year, with over 12 lakh people seeking medical assistance at its Out Patient Department (OPD).



According to data SKIMS Soura witnessed a significant influx of patients, including Accident and Emergency (A&E) cases, totaling over 12 lakh visits to the OPD.





Among these, 387,088 were new patients, while 501,690 were revisits seeking medical attention. In terms of inpatient admissions, SKIMS recorded 57,277 routine admissions, 25,384 emergency admissions, and 7,362 Gynae and Obstetrics admissions, totalling 89,973 admissions in the past year alone.





Hospital performance indicators show an average daily admission rate of 246, with an impressive bed occupancy rate of 81 percent. The gross death rate was reported at 3.8 percent, while the net death rate stood at 1.83 percent.

Meanwhile, data spanning from 2014 to September 2023 reveals a total of around 28,000 deaths reported across all departments of SKIMS Soura. The highest number of deaths, amounting to 3,600, was recorded in 2014, followed by 2,572 in 2015, 2,186 in 2016, 2695 in 2017 and 2596 in 2018.



Details further reveal that 2859 deaths were reported at the institute in 2019, 2921 in 2020, 3415 in 2021, 3071 in 2022 and 2331 up to September 2023.