14-year-old girl gets back hearing ability post cochlear implant surgery

Mohali: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali is proud to announce the successful completion of its first-ever cochlear implant surgery, performed by renowned ENT surgeon, Dr. Naresh Panda, Director-ENT, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali. The procedure was performed on a 14-year-old girl who had developed severe hearing impairment for the past 10 years.

Speaking about the case, Dr Naresh Panda said, “We are thrilled to have successfully performed our first cochlear implant at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali. A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear and directly stimulates the auditory nerve, allowing individuals with severe hearing loss to perceive sound. The procedure offers an effective alternative for patients who do not benefit from conventional hearing aids, making a meaningful impact on their ability to communicate and engage with the world around them.”

On the success of this first-ever Cochlear Implant surgery, Dr Pinak Moudgil, Executive Vice President, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, “We strive to offer world-class healthcare solutions. The medical team at the hospital ensures that each patient receives personalized care throughout the pre-and post-operative phases, along with comprehensive rehabilitation services to optimize their outcomes. Our commitment to bringing advanced technology and skilled expertise like Dr. Naresh Panda ensures that patients from across the region have access to the best medical care close to home.”

As per the WHO, about 32 million children worldwide suffer from disabling hearing loss. In India, around 7% of the population is affected by profound deafness, with over a million children requiring hearing aids or cochlear implants. Globally, over 300,000 cochlear implants have been performed, split almost evenly between children and adults.

The success of this first cochlear implant represents a remarkable achievement for the hospital and demonstrates Max Hospital, Mohali's continued leadership in providing cutting-edge healthcare services to patients in the region.