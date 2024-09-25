back to top
    Airtel launches India’s first AI-powered network solution for SPAM detection

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: In a pioneering move to curb the country's spam menace, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), today, launched 's first network-based, AI-powered spam detection solution that will significantly solve the issue of spam calls and messages for its customers.A first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, the tool will alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. The solution is free of cost and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request or download an app.Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “Spam has become a menace for customers. We have spent the last twelve months to solve this comprehensively. Today marks a milestone as we launch the country's first AI-powered spam free network that will shield our customers from the continuous onslaught of intrusive and unwanted communications”.“Designed as a dual-layer protection, the solution has two filters – one at the network layer and the second at the IT systems layer. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In 2 milliseconds our solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls every day. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI. Our solution has been able to successfully identify 100 million potential spam calls and 3 million spam SMSes originating every day. For us, keeping our customers secure is a burning priority.”  Vittal added.

