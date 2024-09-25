Samsung announces special offers on Galaxy S, M and F series smartphones ahead of festive season

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced never-before-seen prices on select flagship Galaxy S, M and F series smartphones. The special pricing will allow customers to own Galaxy smartphones at their best prices available ever since their launch.

Galaxy S23FE originally priced at INR 54999 will be available at just INR 27999. Similarly, Galaxy S23 originally priced starting INR 74999 will now be available at just INR 37999.

Galaxy S23 FE is the number one selling android smartphone in India above INR 30000, according to Counterpoint Research. Early this year Samsung had announced the roll out of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy flagship devices including Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE, engineered to further the democratization of mobile AI. With the roll out of the Galaxy AI features, users of Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE will be able to take advantage of several features including Circle to Search, Live Translate and Note Assist amongst others. The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables a seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency.

Galaxy S23 Ultra originally priced at INR 109999 will be available at a jaw dropping price of only INR 69999. Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. With the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50% faster. Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with custom designed Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to deliver one of the world's fastest mobile graphics. The flagship smartphone also comes with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Galaxy S24 Ultra originally priced starting INR 129999 will be up for grabs at only INR 109999. Similarly, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 originally priced at INR 99999 and INR 74999 will be available at just INR 64999 and INR 59999 respectively.

Galaxy S24 series ushers in a new era of mobile AI, enabling consumers to do more with Galaxy AI. Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone's most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. for messages and other apps. Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended.

With the Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes users get AI-generated summaries and create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings.

Samsung also announced exciting festive offers on Galaxy M and F series smartphones. Galaxy M35 5G originally priced at INR 19999 will be available at just INR 13999. Recently launched Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05 will be available for INR 6499.Galaxy M35 5G promises to redefine the smartphone experience with several segment-leading features. Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor with a Vapour cooling chamber for lag free performance and blazing-fast gaming experience. The offers on Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy M35 5G will go live starting September 26, 2024. Offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05 are already live.