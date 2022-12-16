Anjali Pandey appointed as COO for Cummins Group in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Anjali Pandey has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Cummins Group in India. As the COO, Anjali’s priorities would

include partnering with Cummins customers in their energy transition journey toward decarbonization, positioning Cummins India as the global manufacturing

hub, and strengthening the group’s reputation as a leading technology solutions provider. Anjali’s association with Cummins dates to 2001. In her career

spanning 21 years with Cummins, she has successfully led and navigated business and functional leadership roles in Business, Purchasing, Internal Audit,

Strategy, and General Management. Her most recent role before being appointed as the COO was – Business Leader for the Engine and Components

Business. Anjali’s appointment comes at a time when Cummins Group in India is embarking on a unique path toward decarbonization – by lowering

emissions today and investing in innovative solutions for the future to achieve Zero emissions by 2050. On Anjali’s appointment, Ashwath Ram, Managing

Director, Cummins India, said, “I have a great deal of trust and confidence in Anjali and have collaborated closely with her since 2008. I am excited for her as

she takes over as the COO for Cummins Group in India. Anjali is passionate about growth and is a great ambassador of Cummins’ values and leadership

behaviors. She is committed to building diverse and inclusive teams and making an impact by creating more prosperity for all our stakeholders. I am grateful

to have the support of an experienced leader like her to help me advance our company’s growth and decarbonization agenda, and make it real for our

business, people, and communities.” Speaking on her appointment, Anjali Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, Cummins Group in India said, “I am grateful and

excited on being appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for the Cummins Group in India.”