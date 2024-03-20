12 miners perish in deadliest mining accident of Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Search
International12 miners perish in deadliest mining accident of Pakistan's Balochistan province
By: Northlines

A grief-stricken morning dawned in Pakistan's Balochistan province yesterday, as the final toll of a coal mining tragedy came to light. Late on Tuesday night, a methane gas explosion rocked the subterranean passages of a mine in the remote Machh area, where 20 miners were working underground.

Rescue teams toiled through the night alongside distraught family members, leveraging their expertise to navigate the hazardous mine tunnels in search of survivors. By dawn, 12 miners had tragically lost their lives in the blast. The remaining eight were pulled from the mine, grave injuries bearing testament to their harrowing ordeal. They have been rushed to hospitals in critical condition.

Mining accidents are an unfortunate reality in Balochistan's underground operations, where methane buildups pose a constant threat. The workers toil for long hours in difficult conditions with minimal safety gear. Their desperate circumstances leave no choice but to accept the risks.

Chief Inspector of Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch stated this was the worst accident the area has seen. As rescue ended, mourners gathered above ground to pay their respects and pray for the departed souls. The nation shares in the collective grief of the mining communities, who courageously feed the nation's energy needs from the depths of the earth. This fatal tragedy has underscored the urgent need for improved work standards that value miners' lives above all else. Their sacrifices should not be in vain.

