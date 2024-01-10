10.7 lakh medical treatments administered under AB PMJAY Scheme in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: More than 10.7 lakh medical treatments administered and over Rs 1449 crores are disbursed to hospitals so far under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency (SHA), Sanjiv Gadkar while presenting a comprehensive overview of scheme's implementation across the region to the Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Tuesday, stated that so far more than 10.7 lakh medical treatments have been successfully administered under the scheme.

“This has resulted in claims amounting over Rs. 1449 crore being disbursed to hospitals,” he informed the meeting chaired by Dr Shah to review implementation of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also highlighted that over 93 percent of families in J&K now possess at least one Ayushman Card, with more than 83 percent of entitled beneficiaries having received their cards.

Besides, detailed insights were also provided on the significant contributions made by both Public and Private empanelled hospitals.

Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah emphasized the pivotal role of the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme, terming it as one of the most ambitious healthcare initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the substantial improvement in healthcare accessibility for the populace due to its effective implementation.

He urged upon all stakeholders to strengthen monitoring and evaluation processes, ensuring stringent action against any instance of fraud within the scheme.

“This scheme, crafted under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is for the welfare of the people and we must ensure that its objectives are met in letter and spirit,” he asserted.

Secretary further outlined the imperative need to focus on achieving 100 percent saturation of Ayushman cards within the UT of J&K, emphasizing the urgency of the objective.