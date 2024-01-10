DM Jammu seeks explanation from absentee staff

Jammu Tawi, January 9: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya today conducted a surprise inspection of government institutions across the tehsils in the western part of the district and took stock of their functioning and delivery of public services.

The DM visited Sub Division Hospital Akhnoor and reviewed the medicare facilities, infrastructure, and staff attendance. He found some staff members absent from the duty and sought their explanation. He also directed the concerned officer to take disciplinary action against any unprofessional conduct or lack of punctuality.

The District Magistrate also chaired a meeting with the local administration led by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Akhil Sadhotra to review the sanitation scenario in Akhnoor. The meeting discussed the action plan for improving the cleanliness of the town and to improve its overall orderliness.

He then proceeded to the Tehsil Office Khour and checked the records and delivery of revenue services and disposal of public grievances. He interacted with the visitors and listened to their issues.

The DM also inspected the Tehsil Office Kharah Balli and assessed its performance and efficiency. He instructed both the Tehsildars and other officials to ensure timely and transparent delivery of services to the people.

He expressed his strong feelings about punctuality and sincere delivery of public services. He warned of strict action if they failed to improve their punctuality and work ethics.

The District Magistrate emphasised that the district administration would not tolerate any laxity or negligence in the discharge of duties and responsibilities. He stated that the purpose of these surprise visits was to ensure accountability and responsiveness among government officials and to improve the quality of governance and administration.

He also visited the villages Kaleeth and Kharah and took an overall assessment of the development scenario and the requirements of the area.