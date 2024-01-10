Firing on New Year’s Eve: 3 held in Jammu, two pistols seized

Jammu Tawi, Jan 9: Three people were arrested in connection with a recent firing here, leading to the seizure of two pistols, police said on Tuesday.

An information was received at Chinore police post about firing by two groups on the eve of New Year at Kamal Nagar in Bantalab area on the outskirts of Jammu. A case was registered after the incident, a police spokesman said.

Three accused were rounded up after strenuous efforts and during questioning they confessed to their involvement in the firing, he said, adding two pistols and five rounds were recovered at their disclosure.

The spokesman identified the arrested accused as Sandeep Khajuria and Akbar Ali of Bantalab and Suresh Kumar of Talab Tillo.

Some more arrests are likely in the case as the investigation progresses, he said.