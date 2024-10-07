1 in 2 smartphones lobally now have cameras with 50MP resolution

back to top
    More than 50 per cent of the smartphones shipped during the second quarter this year had cameras with 50MP resolution, as average primary camera resolution of smartphones doubled from 27MP in Q2 2020 to reach the highest-ever level of 54MP, according to a report.

    The gradual growth can be attributed to persistent consumer preference for improved cameras.

    Over the years, there has been a shift in the number of rear cameras as well, according to Counterpoint . To meet these expectations, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have continued to focus on camera innovation and adoption of higher resolutions.

    While the quad camera setup captured 32 per cent of the shipments at its peak in Q3 2020, the triple camera setup dominated the market in Q2 2024 with a 45 per cent share.

    According to the report, the shift can be attributed to OEMs integrating macro camera capabilities into ultrawide and telephoto lenses, while increasing the sensor size for better light intake.

    While lower-resolution cameras will continue to move upwards, the higher-resolution ones are expected to stabilise in the coming years.

    The report further mentioned that OEMs will focus more on other aspects to further improve quality.

    The telephoto lens is likely to be emphasised to provide better optical zoom capabilities and better light intake, along with more focus on on-device processing to deliver realistic skin tones and scenes, and incorporation of GenAI features as newer use cases emerge.

    In the premium smartphone segment, the shift was driven by Apple switching to 48MP from 12MP with the iPhone 15 series.

    The report stated that in the entry-to-mid-price segment, the trend was driven by Android OEMs, especially Chinese, adopting higher-resolution cameras as a differentiating factor.

    “There has been consistent growth in the adoption of high-resolution cameras like 108MP and 100MP across mid-price segments,” the report mentioned.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

