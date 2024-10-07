back to top
Search
    TechnologyAI can analyse retinal images for cardiovascular risk, say researchers
    Technology

    AI can analyse retinal images for cardiovascular risk, say researchers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    An team of researchers on Friday said that by leveraging AI to analyse retinal images for cardiovascular risk assessment, they aim to bridge a crucial gap in early disease detection.

    A recent position paper in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology explores the transformative potential of AI in ophthalmology. The work represents a collaboration among researchers from Penn Engineering, Penn Medicine, the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center, St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, and Gyeongsang University College of Medicine in Korea.

    With fundus photography enabling the visualisation of retina at the back of the eye, the potential of AI in providing systemic disease biomarkers is becoming a reality.

    When fundus images are of sufficient quantity and quality, it becomes possible to train AI systems to detect elevated HbA1c levels — an important marker for high blood sugar.

    A pilot study trained AI models to predict HbA1c levels based on fundus images.

    This study evaluated various factors — such as AI model size and architecture, the presence of diabetes, and patient demographics (age and sex) — and their impact on AI performance.

    One of the study observations was that biased training samples for an oculomics model, such as a pool of predominantly older patients, can degrade model performance.

    The results of the case study highlight the importance of developing trustworthy AI models for assessing cardiovascular risk factors while addressing the challenges and problems that must be overcome prior to clinical adoption, as well as advancing reliable “oculomics” .

    This method not only enhances our ability to identify at-risk individuals but also holds promise for transforming how we manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. By focusing on practical applications of this technology, we are advancing towards more personalized and preventative healthcare solutions, the authors noted.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestants list: Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Karan Veer Mehra to enter Salman Khan’s show
    Next article
    1 in 2 smartphones lobally now have cameras with 50MP resolution
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    YouTube reinstates all channels, fixing last few videos after bug hit platform

    Northlines Northlines -
    Google-owned YouTube said in a latest update that it...

    1 in 2 smartphones lobally now have cameras with 50MP resolution

    Northlines Northlines -
    More than 50 per cent of the smartphones shipped...

    Chatting with ChatGPT found to soften beliefs of conspiracy theorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: A ‘conversation’ with a chatbot...

    iPhone 16 Pro pre-order starts today: 5 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip

    Northlines Northlines -
    Apple iPhone 16 series will finally be available for...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP Will Prefer Central Rule If No Government is Formed: Omar

    Rashid appeals opposition parties to delay J-K cabinet formation to press...

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin amid...