    YouTube reinstates all channels, fixing last few videos after bug hit platform
    Technology

    YouTube reinstates all channels, fixing last few videos after bug hit platform

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Google-owned YouTube said in a latest update that it has reinstated all channels and most that were removed due to a technical glitch or a bug.

    After a bug incorrectly flagged some channels for spam and removed them, YouTube began working on the fix.

    “Happy to report that all channels and most videos incorrectly removed have been reinstated and subscriptions are restored (we're still working on the last few, bear with us),” YouTube said in a post on X social media platform early on Sunday.

    “We know this caused some disruption, and we so appreciate your patience while we sort this out,” the company added.

    The Google-owned company earlier said that their teams were “still working on reinstating the incorrectly removed channels and access to subscriptions”.

    We're sorry for the trouble! Some content like playlists may be delayed, but it's all coming back. Thanks for your patience while we work on this,” the company had mentioned in a post on X.

    The YouTube channels were incorrectly removed for “Spam and Deceptive Practices.” That included access to all subscriptions (YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music).

    The company also mentioned that some YouTube creators might have some content, like playlists, missing. But those will also be restored soon, the company added.

    The original notice and subsequent updates on the support page have been addressed to “Content Creators”.

    Although, some non-content creators have been unable to access their YouTube account, watch YouTube videos, or listen to YouTube Music too.

    According to reports, with some paid subscriptions, like YouTube Premium, not available, saved content cannot be viewed including playlists.

    YouTube, however, did not confirm how many users were affected by the technical glitch.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

