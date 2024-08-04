back to top
Search
    IndiaZomato collected Rs 83 cr in platform fee from customers till March
    India

    Zomato collected Rs 83 cr in platform fee from customers till March

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 4: Food delivery aggregator Zomato, which began charging platform fee on orders from last August, collected Rs 83 crore through the new levy till March, the company’s annual report has revealed.

    Platform fee has been cited as one of the three key factors driving Zomato’s Adjusted Revenue, which grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,792 crore in FY24.

    “Adjusted Revenue as a percentage of GOV (gross order value), continued to increase primarily due to increase in restaurant commission take-rates, improvement in ad monetization and introduction of platform fee from Q2FY24 onwards,” the report stated.

    All of these factors more than compensated for the reduction in customer delivery charge per order due to the free delivery benefit available on Gold orders, it added. Interestingly, most late night orders in the last fiscal year came from Delhi NCR, while most breakfast orders came from Bengaluru, Zomato shared in the report. The food delivery aggregator began levying platform fee at Rs 2 per order last August, which has gradually been increased to Rs 6 now in key markets.

    Its main rival Swiggy also charges platform fee on its orders. The introduction and increase in platform fee is seen as one of the means to increase profitability by food delivery aggregators.

    Previous article
    His 20 years in power will be remembered for wasted opportunities: Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish
    Next article
    India seeks duty concession on cars, commercial vehicles, machinery in FTA with Sri Lanka
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    After record profits, fuel retailers see profit slump in Q1

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: After reporting record profits, state-owned fuel retailers...

    Pilots’ grouping flags pilot fatigue; urges Govt to implement revised flight duty norms

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent MUMBAI: Raising concerns about pilot fatigue, pilots’ grouping...

    AAI spent Rs 796 cr for repairs, maintenance works of 101 airports last fiscal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) shelled...

    Rise in construction activities to propel India’s cement demand by 7-8% in FY25: UltraTech

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent NEW DELHI: Demand for cement is projected to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After record profits, fuel retailers see profit slump in Q1

    Pilots’ grouping flags pilot fatigue; urges Govt to implement revised flight...

    AAI spent Rs 796 cr for repairs, maintenance works of 101...