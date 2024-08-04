back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia seeks duty concession on cars, commercial vehicles, machinery in FTA with...
    India

    India seeks duty concession on cars, commercial vehicles, machinery in FTA with Sri Lanka

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: is seeking customs duty concession on a number of goods including cars, commercial vehicles and machinery from Sri Lanka under a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA), talks for which are underway, an official said. India has also sought easier visa norms to further facilitate entry of professionals from here, the official said. The 14th round of talks between senior officials of India and Sri Lanka was concluded recently in Colombo. Issues which came up for the talks included rules of origin, goods, services, and technical barriers for trade. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has sought removal of a quota on apparel exports to India. The island nation is also asking for duty concessions on tea and certain agricultural commodities. The official said that as elections are announced in Sri Lanka, the next round of negotiations between the two countries will be held after that. The two nations have already implemented a free trade agreement in goods and now they are negotiating to expand the pact by including more goods and services.

    The India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA) came into force in March 2000. It enhanced economic relations between the two countries by reducing tariffs on a wide range of goods. Since the original ISFTA focused solely on goods, both countries have been negotiating for several years to expand it into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which would include services, investment, and other areas of economic cooperation. Under the current FTA, India allowed limited imports of garments from Sri Lanka at a 50 per cent tariff (or customs duty) concession for up to 8 million pieces annually, with a requirement that 6 million of these pieces use Indian fabric. Additionally, India offered a 50 per cent tariff concession on up to 15 million kg of tea from Sri Lanka each year.

    Think tank Global Trade Initiative (GTRI) said that Sri Lanka may be seeking removal of the quota on garments, especially considering that India has allowed duty-free imports of garments from Bangladesh under the South Asia Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA) for Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

    “However agreeing to this request may not be easy for India as allowing duty free imports has led to a significant increase in garment imports from Bangladesh, growing from USD 144.25 million in FY'2014 to USD 739.06 million in FY'2024, a cumulative growth of 412.34 per cent,” GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

    Sri Lanka has placed items like automobiles and electrical goods on its negative list, restricting their import. Since the implementation of the ISFTA, trade between the two countries has experienced fair growth. India's exports to Sri Lanka increased from USD 499.3 million in FY'2000 to USD 4.17 billion in 2023-24, a cumulative growth of 735.2 per cent. Meanwhile, imports grew from USD 44.3 million to USD 1.4 billion over the same period.

    In the last fiscal, India's key exports to Sri Lanka included petroleum products (USD 704 million), cotton (USD 260 million), pharmaceuticals (USD 255 million), refined sugar (USD 206 million), fabric (USD 223 million), machinery (USD 171 million), pepper (USD 90.9 million), car and motorcycle parts (USD 79.3 million), onions (USD 63.4 million), and pulses (USD 32 million).

     

    Previous article
    Zomato collected Rs 83 cr in platform fee from customers till March
    Next article
    FPIs invest Rs 32,365 cr in equities in July on continued policy reforms
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    After record profits, fuel retailers see profit slump in Q1

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: After reporting record profits, state-owned fuel retailers...

    Pilots’ grouping flags pilot fatigue; urges Govt to implement revised flight duty norms

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent MUMBAI: Raising concerns about pilot fatigue, pilots’ grouping...

    AAI spent Rs 796 cr for repairs, maintenance works of 101 airports last fiscal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) shelled...

    Rise in construction activities to propel India’s cement demand by 7-8% in FY25: UltraTech

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Correspondent NEW DELHI: Demand for cement is projected to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After record profits, fuel retailers see profit slump in Q1

    Pilots’ grouping flags pilot fatigue; urges Govt to implement revised flight...

    AAI spent Rs 796 cr for repairs, maintenance works of 101...