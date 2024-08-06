back to top
    ZGI launches revolutionary 'Pay How You Drive' add-on based on mobile telematics
    Jammu Kashmir

    ZGI launches revolutionary 'Pay How You Drive' add-on based on mobile telematics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Zuno General Insurance (ZGI) , a new-age digital insurer today announced the launch of its new Pay How You Drive (PHYD) add-on, an innovative coverage option available for Private Car Package and Private Car Stand Alone Own Damage Policy (SAOD) Customers. This game-changing coverage option empowers users to assess their driving skills, receive an objective called Zuno Driving Quotient, and earn rewards for safe driving.PHYD offers an objective assessment of driving behaviour through mobile telematics embedded in the Zuno app. Customers can monitor their driving scores after each trip, gaining valuable insights into their performance and progression towards safer driving habits. While the score is readily available post-trip, and customers also have visibility to the discount applicable for different ranges of scores, the exact discount percentage applicable to the total premium amount is also revealed during renewal, ensuring transparency and clarity for customers. Zuno is the first company to explore usage-based insurance in and has always been developing innovative products especially around usage-based insurance. Sharing her thoughts on this groundbreaking industry launch, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance said, “We are super excited to introduce our new Pay How You Drive (PHYD) add-on.  With PHYD, we're not only reimagining insurance but also promoting safer driving practices by incentivising the safe driving behaviour. For us this isn't just insurance; it's a commitment to innovation, transparency, and a safer tomorrow. This will also give customers greater control over their insurance pricing, personalizing it which will be a departure from current pricing approach.”

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

