    India

    LIC introduces new Plans-Yuva Term/Digi Term and Yuva Credit Life/Digi Credit Life

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, Life Insurance Corporation of

    launched new plans, LIC's Yuva Term (UIN: 512N355V01) / Digi Term (UIN:

    512N356V01) and LIC's Yuva Credit Life (UIN: 512N357V01) / Digi Credit Life

    (UIN: 512N358V01) with effect from 05.08.2024.

    LIC of India is launching new Plans for providing Term insurance and safety net

    against loan repayments, both available offline and online.

    LIC's Yuva Term is available offline through our intermediaries and LIC's Digi Term is

    available online only through our website. The purpose of these products being to

    cater to youngsters who wish to take Term insurance in initial stages of life and give

    them a wider choice to buy offline or online.

    We have also launched a product to cover your loan liabilities through term insurance

    – LIC's Yuva Credit Life in offline mode through our intermediaries and LIC's Digi

    Credit Life, which is only available online. As today people are utilizing loan facilities

    available for various needs, LIC has launched Term insurance plan to cover loan

    liabilities like housing//vehicle etc for providing a safety net against loan

    repayments to the insured's family.

    LIC's Yuva Term / Digi Term is a Non-Par, Non-Linked, Life, Individual, Pure Risk

    Plan, which provides financial protection to the insured's family in case of his/her

    unfortunate death during the policy term. This is a non-par product under which

    benefits payable on death are guaranteed.

    • Minimum Age at Entry is 18 year (Last Birthday). Maximum Age at Entry is 45 years

    (Last Birthday)

    • Minimum Age at maturity is 33 years (Last Birthday) and Maximum Age at maturity is

    75 years (last Birthday) · Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is

    Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (The Basic sum Assured above RS 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) may

    be considered on case to case basis in accordance with underwriting decision as per

    the Board Approved Underwriting Policy)

    • Benefit of attractive High Sum Assured Rebate.
    • Special lower premium rates for women
    • Amount payable on death of Life Assured under Regular premium and Limited

    premium payment is 7 times of Annualised Premium or 105% of Total Premiums paid

    upto the date of death or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death. Under Single

    premium payment, death benefit is 125% of Single Premium or Absolute amount

    assured to be paid on death.

    LIC's Yuva Credit Life/ Digi Credit Life is a Non-Par, Non Linked, Life, Individual,

    Pure Risk Plan. It is a pure decreasing Term Assurance plan wherein the death benefit

    will reduce over the term of the policy.

    • Minimum Age at Entry is 18 year (Last Birthday). Maximum Age at Entry is 45 years

    (Last Birthday)

    • Minimum Age at maturity is 23 years (Last Birthday) and Maximum Age at maturity is

    75 years (last Birthday)

    • Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is

    Rs. 5,00,00,000/-

    • Benefit of attractive High Sum Assured Rebate.
    • Special lower premium rates for women
    • Choice of loan interest rate as appropriate to the policyholder at the inception of the

    policy

    • Amount payable on death of Life Assured during the policy term provided policy is in

    force and the claim admissible shall be Sum Assured on Death

    For details, Please refer to the Sales Brochure on our website www.licindia.in.

     

    Nothing In Offing For Flood-Hit
    ZGI launches revolutionary ‘Pay How You Drive’ add-on based on mobile telematics
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

