LIC introduces new Plans-Yuva Term/Digi Term and Yuva Credit Life/Digi Credit Life

New Delhi: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, Life Insurance Corporation of India

launched new plans, LIC's Yuva Term (UIN: 512N355V01) / Digi Term (UIN:

512N356V01) and LIC's Yuva Credit Life (UIN: 512N357V01) / Digi Credit Life

(UIN: 512N358V01) with effect from 05.08.2024.

LIC of India is launching new Plans for providing Term insurance and safety net

against loan repayments, both available offline and online.

LIC's Yuva Term is available offline through our intermediaries and LIC's Digi Term is

available online only through our website. The purpose of these products being to

cater to youngsters who wish to take Term insurance in initial stages of life and give

them a wider choice to buy offline or online.

We have also launched a product to cover your loan liabilities through term insurance

– LIC's Yuva Credit Life in offline mode through our intermediaries and LIC's Digi

Credit Life, which is only available online. As today people are utilizing loan facilities

available for various needs, LIC has launched Term insurance plan to cover loan

liabilities like housing/education/vehicle etc for providing a safety net against loan

repayments to the insured's family.

LIC's Yuva Term / Digi Term is a Non-Par, Non-Linked, Life, Individual, Pure Risk

Plan, which provides financial protection to the insured's family in case of his/her

unfortunate death during the policy term. This is a non-par product under which

benefits payable on death are guaranteed.

Minimum Age at Entry is 18 year (Last Birthday). Maximum Age at Entry is 45 years

(Last Birthday)

Minimum Age at maturity is 33 years (Last Birthday) and Maximum Age at maturity is

75 years (last Birthday) · Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is

Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (The Basic sum Assured above RS 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) may

be considered on case to case basis in accordance with underwriting decision as per

the Board Approved Underwriting Policy)

Benefit of attractive High Sum Assured Rebate.

Special lower premium rates for women

Amount payable on death of Life Assured under Regular premium and Limited

premium payment is 7 times of Annualised Premium or 105% of Total Premiums paid

upto the date of death or Absolute amount assured to be paid on death. Under Single

premium payment, death benefit is 125% of Single Premium or Absolute amount

assured to be paid on death.

LIC's Yuva Credit Life/ Digi Credit Life is a Non-Par, Non Linked, Life, Individual,

Pure Risk Plan. It is a pure decreasing Term Assurance plan wherein the death benefit

will reduce over the term of the policy.

Minimum Age at Entry is 18 year (Last Birthday). Maximum Age at Entry is 45 years

(Last Birthday)

Minimum Age at maturity is 23 years (Last Birthday) and Maximum Age at maturity is

75 years (last Birthday)

Minimum Basic Sum Assured is Rs. 50,00,000/- and Maximum Basic Sum Assured is

Rs. 5,00,00,000/-

Benefit of attractive High Sum Assured Rebate.

Special lower premium rates for women

Choice of loan interest rate as appropriate to the policyholder at the inception of the

policy

Amount payable on death of Life Assured during the policy term provided policy is in

force and the claim admissible shall be Sum Assured on Death

For details, Please refer to the Sales Brochure on our website www.licindia.in.