Yuva Rajput Sabha Stages Powerful Rally, Demands Statehood with Hunger Strike

Jammu and JAMMU , Aug 23: The Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Friday took out a protest rally here to press for early restoration ofand Kashmir 's statehood and threatened to sit on an indefinite hunger strike.

The YRS, a non-political organisation of Rajputs in Jammu, has been fighting for the cause of Dogras of the region for decades.

Scores of YRS activists led by their president Vikram Singh assembled at the statue of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh near the Tawi bridge in the heart of the city and held demonstrations in support of their demand.

“We held a protest here in support of our demand for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh told reporters here.

“We will launch an indefinite hunger strike here if the Government fails to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. All people should supports us,” he added.