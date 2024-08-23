J-K core group meeting underway at BJP National President JP Nadda’s residence

New Delhi, Aug 23: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election due next month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up the preparation and held multiple meetings in Delhi as well as in J&K.

The core group meeting for the J&K assembly election is underway at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence in Delhi.

The meeting is chaired by National President JP Nadda. Union Minister Amit Shah and all the core group members, including Union Minister and Election in charge G Kishan Reddy and Ram Madhav, along with other leaders National General Secretary and BJP J&K in charge Tarun Chugh, co-incharge Ashish Sood, MP Jammu Juggal Kishor, State General Secretary (org) Ashok Kaul, State President Ravinder Raina, Union Minster and MP from Jammu Jitender Singh are present in the meeting.

According to the state sources, “There will be discussion on the names of the candidates on the 90 seats. This election is important from many aspects especially security of the states. Names will be shortlisted in this meeting which will be further discussed and finalised in the CEC meet on 25th August”.

As per the senior leader, “Jammu region is going to be important for the BJP as after the delimitation number of assembly seats have increased to 43. We are going to put all our efforts in Jammu as we have a lot of expectations from the Jammu region.”

Notably, Ram Madha has been made BJP Election in charge for upcoming Polls in Union territory. Madhav was instrumental in stitching the alliance between BJP-PDP in 2014.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

The Election Commission has issued notification for the first phase of assembly seats for 24 seats. This is the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 .