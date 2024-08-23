back to top
    Criminal arrested with pistol, live bullets in J&K’s Samba

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 23: A criminal was arrested in  Jammu and 's Samba district and an illegal pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession on Friday, officials here said.
    The accused, Mohd Latief alias Latief Punjabi of Hoshiarpur in , was arrested during checking at Chak Dayala near Basantar bridge, the officials said.

     

    According to the officials, Latief is named in multiple criminal cases of attempt to murder, theft, rioting, abetment and under Arms Act in Samba and Punjab.
    “Team intercepted a man moving near Basantar bridge in a suspicious circumstance. He was stopped and checked. One pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” police said.
    A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the police said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

